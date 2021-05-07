Man convicted Friday morning in double killing in 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 21-year-old Nashid Rivers was convicted by a jury Friday morning for a double-killing in 2018. That’s according to Howard Black, the distirct attorney from the 4th Judicial District of Colorado.

Our news partners at The Gazette were in the courtroom Friday morning when the panel made the decision. They report Rivers was found guilty of multiple counts of first-degree murder in the drug-heist killings of Serena Garcia and Marcus Denton. According to Colorado Springs Police, Rivers and another suspect in the case planned to steal marijuana from the victims.

Rivers was also reportedly convicted of aggravated robbery, tampering with human bodies along with other charges. He will reportedly get life in prison without parole. Click here to read more on his conviction.

