Flower shortages across the country and in Colorado Springs may impact your selection for Mother’s Day

Mama Bears Flowers in Colorado Springs
Mama Bears Flowers in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:55 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up if you are trying to get your mom flowers for Mother’s Day: the flower shortage across the country, including in Colorado Springs, may impact your selection.

According to CBS News and local florists, flower shops across the country are seeing a flower shortage due to the pandemic causing shipping delays or staff shortages. Even the weather down south and into South America has impacted the supply of flowers for Mother’s Day this year.

11 News spoke with several flower shops around Colorado Springs. Most of them are seeing the same impacts of the low flower supply.

“I just want good quality flowers. So I can give my customer good quality flowers. I don’t want to have sit here and spend a half a day and clean all the bad out of it,” said Brenda Vargas of Mama Bears Flowers on Union.

Mama Bears Flowers is also selling other items this year like glassware and artificial flower arrangements to stay afloat, simply because they can’t get a good supply of real flowers.

“It’s been a run for my money. I think I wanted to give up once or twice because of not having enough flowers,” said Vargas.

Any flowers Mama Bears Flowers can’t sell to their customers, they donate to local churches.

