First Lady to Colorado Springs Military Spouses: “We need to do more”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Colorado Springs on Thursday. She went to Fort Carson to speak to the wives of local soldiers.

Friday is Military Spouse Appreciation day, and Dr. Biden told the spouses they have her full support.

“We need to do more. your service to this country has earned nothing less,” Dr. Biden said. “And giving you the support you need to thrive matters to me and to the President.”

Dr. Biden arrived at the Colorado Springs airport in the afternoon and then went to Fort Carson. After a speech, she spoke individually with many of the wives. Those wives tell us improved child care and mental health care is something they would like to see.

“The challenges we face have just been exponentially driven the past year,” said Megan Durham, who’s husband is currently serving overseas in Afghanistan. “And so it was really nice to listen to efforts that are happening with childcare and with education and with military spouse employment.”

President Joe Biden is currently pushing his American Families Plan, which includes more child care assistance. The First Lady did not specifically reference that bill during her speech.

