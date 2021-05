COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso COunty Public Health is holding a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Harrison High School Friday. The event goes until 2 p.m

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and walk-ins are welcome fro anyone 16 and older.

The first stop in a tripleheader day for the mobile COVID-19 vaccination van at Harrison High School. Free vaccines available, and walk-ins welcome, until 2 pm for anyone 16 and older. #DontWaitVaccinate pic.twitter.com/b6uZB4amRc — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) May 7, 2021

