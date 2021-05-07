CSPD on accident alert status for several days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department will be on accident alert status for five days.

The alert status starts at 5 A.M. on May 7th and ends on May 11th at 5 P.M.

CSPD says it’s starting to transition to the state’s new crash reporting form. The department will be on accident alert for five days to make sure all previous crash report forms merged correctly into the new system. The form was developed by the Colorado Department of Transportation, and is now mandated to be used by all Colorado law enforcement agencies.

For information on how to report a minor traffic accident click here.

