One person injured during Thursday night shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in custody facing assualt charges after a reported shooting Thursday evening.

Colorado Springs Police say they were called to the area near North Arcadia Street and 4th Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The current condition of the man is unknown at this time.

Police say John Fitzpatrick was taken into custody. Officers are currently investigating this shooting.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.