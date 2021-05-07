Advertisement

One person injured during Thursday night shooting

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in custody facing assualt charges after a reported shooting Thursday evening.

Colorado Springs Police say they were called to the area near North Arcadia Street and 4th Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The current condition of the man is unknown at this time.

Police say John Fitzpatrick was taken into custody. Officers are currently investigating this shooting.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

