Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting after ‘traffic incident’ Friday morning

Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area near Airport Road and Vehr Drive for a...
Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area near Airport Road and Vehr Drive for a reported shooting.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area near Airport Road and Vehr Drive for a reported shooting. Roads in the area might be blocked by police while they investigate.

According to police, one person was shot after a reported traffic incident around 4:40 Friday morning. The victim was reportedly shot two times but is expected to be ok. Police did not release the name of the people involved in this incident.

No arrests have been made but police are currently investigating the incident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
July 19, 2011 file photo of the confederate flag.
D-20 addresses Change.org petition asking the district to ban the use of confederate flags
Stock photo of police lights.
35-year-old man suspected of having child porn in Colorado Springs
Left: Mary Lynn Vialpando. Middle: Suspect, James Papol. Right: DNA Phenotyping of the suspect...
Man sentenced for the murder of a young woman in Colorado Springs more than 20 years after the crime

Latest News

5.7.21
Soggy Mother’s Day weekend
Pueblo Police are investigating after they got several ‘shots fired’ calls Friday morning.
Pueblo Police investigating several shell casings found in the road Friday morning
Man reportedly fights several officers while being taken into custody
File photo.
One person injured during Thursday night shooting