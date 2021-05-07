Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting after ‘traffic incident’ Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently in the area near Airport Road and Vehr Drive for a reported shooting. Roads in the area might be blocked by police while they investigate.

According to police, one person was shot after a reported traffic incident around 4:40 Friday morning. The victim was reportedly shot two times but is expected to be ok. Police did not release the name of the people involved in this incident.

No arrests have been made but police are currently investigating the incident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

