Colorado Parks and Wildlife release bear after rescue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bear that Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued months ago has been released back into the wild.

CPW’s Southeast Region tweeted photos and videos of the bear today. They say the bear was found on January 14th, in the dead of winter in Penrose, south of Colorado Springs. The bear was starving and near death.

The bear was sent to CPW’s Frisco Creek Wildlife Center near Del Norte.

CPW’s Michael Sieochman and staff worked to restore the bear’s health. It weighed just 12 pounds when it was first brought in. Four months later the yearling weighed 55 pounds.

Officers Bob Carochi and Zach Holder and Wildlife Technician Jay Adamic released the bear back into the wild.

WATCH as the yearling bear greets its newfound freedom and second chance at life thanks to @COParksWildlife officers Bob Carochi & Zach Holder & Wildlife Technician Jay Adamic who rescued it and Frisco Creek Wildlife Center's Michael Sirochman who nursed it back to health. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/SyElHXE7jt — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 6, 2021

