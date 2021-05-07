Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife release bear after rescue

The bear was found near death and starving before CPW took it to a wildlife center.
The bear was found near death and starving before CPW took it to a wildlife center.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:05 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bear that Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued months ago has been released back into the wild.

CPW’s Southeast Region tweeted photos and videos of the bear today. They say the bear was found on January 14th, in the dead of winter in Penrose, south of Colorado Springs. The bear was starving and near death.

The bear was sent to CPW’s Frisco Creek Wildlife Center near Del Norte.

CPW’s Michael Sieochman and staff worked to restore the bear’s health. It weighed just 12 pounds when it was first brought in. Four months later the yearling weighed 55 pounds.

Officers Bob Carochi and Zach Holder and Wildlife Technician Jay Adamic released the bear back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
Left: Mary Lynn Vialpando. Middle: Suspect, James Papol. Right: DNA Phenotyping of the suspect...
Man sentenced for the murder of a young woman in Colorado Springs more than 20 years after the crime
David Russell.
55-year-old man out on parole suspected of a new child sex crime in Colorado Springs
Suspect Edward Valverde.
WANTED: Suspect sought after a shooting and chase near a small Colorado town; 4 others arrested

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
CSPD on accident alert status for several days
Pikes Peak United Way offers mobile vaccination clinic at Mitchell High School first Thursday...
Pikes Peak United Way offers mobile vaccination clinic at Mitchell High School first Thursday of every month
Soggy Mother's Day Weekend
Soggy Mother’s Day Weekend
The Boulder Police Department held a press conference Friday morning to give an update on the...
Boulder County DA says police shooting of King Soopers suspect justified