Advertisement

Colorado Historic Byway receives national recognition

The National Scenic Byway Foundation presented the Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic & Historic Byway...
The National Scenic Byway Foundation presented the Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic & Historic Byway with its Beautification Community Award on Thursday.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By KKTV
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - The National Scenic Byway Foundation presented the Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic & Historic Byway with its Beautification Community Award on Thursday. This award is for completing the “Rancho la Luz – Conejos Ranchland Initiative – Preserving Wet Meadows” project.

This historic 500-acre ranch is in the Colorado/ New Mexico border and is a integral part of the San Luis Valley and Conejos County’s agricultural landscape. Leaders in the area are honored and thankful for the award.

“We are honored to receive this national award, recognizing not only for the successful effort to protect important agricultural land but the unique and beautiful scenery, history, culture, heritage and traditions not found anywhere else,” said Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area Interim Director Julie Chacon. “As one of the four oldest ranches and permanent settlements in Colorado, preserving Rancho la Luz, which was settled more than 150 years ago, will help provide a cultural experience and help people visualize what life would have been like for the earliest Spanish settlers.”

A $230,000 grant from the Great Colorado Outdoors helped preserve the property, which is part of a growing area of conserved land in Conejos County.

CDOT established a Scenic and Historic Byways program in 1989. This program supports the state’s twnty-six byways, two All-American Roads, ten National Forest Scenic Byways, and two Bureau of Land Management Backcountry Byways. 

“It took a long-term commitment and a substantial amount of work from all the various partners for this conservation effort to succeed,” said CDOT’s Byways Program Manager Lenore Bates. “This easement truly exemplifies the spirit of our Byways program, a permanent commitment that will preserve the scenic and cultural qualities of this landscape along the Los Caminos Byway forever. It’s great to see it recognized at the national level.”

To read more about the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area and the Byway, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
July 19, 2011 file photo of the confederate flag.
D-20 addresses Change.org petition asking the district to ban the use of confederate flags
Stock photo of police lights.
35-year-old man suspected of having child porn in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
CSPD on accident alert status for several days

Latest News

The El Paso COunty Public Health is holding a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Harrison...
El Paso County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccines at Harrison High School Friday
US citizen in Thailand charged with murdering Thai wife
Members of the Air Force Reserve’s 302nd Airlift Wing and the Forest Service prepare a C-130...
Colorado Air Force Reserve, Wyoming National Guard and USDA Forest Service participate in annual aerial wildland fire training
Pueblo Police arrest man after several car break-ins