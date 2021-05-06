Advertisement

High court mulls if women-only areas at gyms discriminate

New Years resolution warnings
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut Supreme Court has heard arguments over whether fitness clubs can have women-only exercise areas. Justices wrestled with the issues of sexual discrimination, the differences between men and women and even the definition of gender during Wednesday’s hearing.

The case involves two men who complained about women-only exercise areas at an Edge Fitness club in Stratford and a Club Fitness in Bloomfield. They claimed sex discrimination. The state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities appealed to the Supreme Court after one of its own hearing officers ruled the female-only exercise areas were not discriminatory.

Justices are expected to issue a ruling in several months.

