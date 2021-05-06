Advertisement

D-20 addresses Change.org petition asking the district to ban the use of confederate flags

July 19, 2011 file photo of the confederate flag.
July 19, 2011 file photo of the confederate flag.(AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An online petition targeting a Colorado Springs school district now has more than 25,000 digital signatures, and the school district is responding.

The petition “Ban the Display of Confederate Flags in Classrooms” was posted by Hailey Schramm on Change.org.

“I am a substitute teacher (aka guest teacher) in Colorado. While subbing, I recently came across an individual who has a confederate flag on display in her classroom,” part of the petition reads. “I made the district and the principal aware of the situation, and neither had a problem with her displaying it for ‘educational purposes.’ In short, it is not the flag that is the problem but the symbolism behind it.”

Click here to read the full petition.

Wednesday night, D-20 issued the following statement to the media:

