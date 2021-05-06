Boulder County DA says police shooting of King Soopers suspect justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Boulder Police Officer Richard Steidell was justified in shooting Ahmad Alissa during the mass shooting at the King Soopers on March 22.

In a report released on Thursday, it says that the Critical Incident Team for the 20th Judicial District investigated the case and concluded that Steidell was the only police officer to fire his weapon at the suspect.

The report states that when Steidell fired his gun, he believed the suspect had shot and killed at least two people in addition to critically injuring or killing fellow Officer Eric Talley.

Steidell reportedly believed that use of force was required to prevent possible injury or death to himself or fellow officers. The investigation agreed, concluding that his use of force was justified.

According to the report, one of Steidell’s shots hit the armed suspect in the right thigh.

The investigation says that the mass shooting at the supermarket ended after Steidell’s shots were fired.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty will hold a virtual press conference about the investigation’s process and findings Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Alissa, the suspected shooter at the Boulder King Soopers, is facing dozens of charges including 10 counts of first-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.

The next court appearance for the suspect is scheduled for May 25, a status conference.

The Victims

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

