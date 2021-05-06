Advertisement

35-year-old man suspected of having child porn in Colorado Springs

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:19 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force continues to sniff out people suspected of committing sex crimes against children.

On Wednesday, the task force executed a search warrant in the 1900 block of N. Academy Boulevard near Constitution Avenue. The neighborhood is about a block south of Palmer Park. They had reason to believe someone in that home was in possession of child porn.

Authorities took 35-year-old Michael Hyatt into custody. Hyatt is suspected of sexual exploitation of a child. Hyatt remained in jail Wednesday night as he was being held without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The ICAC Task Force has made multiple arrests this week. The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

