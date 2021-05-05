Advertisement

Vaccine clinic at Sand Creek Library Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

By Lindsey Grewe
May. 5, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two hundred and fifty vaccine appointments are available Wednesday at the Sand Creek Library!

The Pikes Peak Library District says the clinic is intended for those citizens in southeast Colorado Springs who have a difficult time accessing health care. No ID or insurance is necessary.

The clinic runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and could be held a second day if there are still doses available. Walk-ups are accepted depending on availability, but appointments are preferred. Click here to sign up.

The vaccine being used Wednesday is Pfizer.

ASL interpreters and Spanish translators will be on hand.

The library is located at 1821 S. Academy Blvd. Future clinics could be announced at other library locations in the coming weeks; to stay up-to-date, keep checking this site.

