Rocky Mountain Vibes holding “Fan Fest” ahead of 2021 opener

The team will be called the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s been almost two years since the Rocky Mountain Vibes last took the field, and the team is celebrating their comeback.

The Vibes are holding a “Fan Fest” Saturday, May 8 at UCHealth Park. The event is free and open to the public. The Vibes say there will be games and activities throughout the park, with food and drink specials. Fans who have not yet ordered tickets to 2021 home games can do so at “1-day only” special pricing. The event runs from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

At 1pm, the Vibes are holding a “Community Heroes All-Star Game,” featuring local teachers and health care workers.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes have not played since the conclusion of the 2019 season. Their 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vibes return to the field May 22 at UCHealth Park against the Grand Junction Rockies.

