Pikes Peak United Way to offer mobile vaccination clinic at Mitchell High School first Thursday of every month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vaccinating El Paso County is still a work in progress.

“While the El Paso County and Colorado Springs Vaccine Consortium and federal partners have made great strides in vaccinating our community -- with half of our vaccine-eligible population having received at least one dose -- there is still work to be done,” El Paso County Public Health said.

Among the good news: serious cases are dropping.

“Local data is showing positive impacts of the vaccine on reducing serious illness,” said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health. “The deaths per 1,000 cases in April is the lowest we have seen during the entire pandemic.”

But with much of the older population vaccinated, it’s younger Coloradans who are now being hospitalized for the virus.

“Our hospitals are being filled with people in their 20s, 30s and 40s,” Gov. Jared Polis said last week.

El Paso County Public Health is striving to vaccinate as many young people as it can.

“To achieve the statewide and local goal of vaccinating 75 percent of the vaccine-eligible population with at least one dose by July 4, Public Health urges younger populations to get vaccinated,” EPCPH said in a news release Tuesday.

And also reach populations in the county that may not have easy access to a clinic.

“There are many of our neighbors who do not have a family doctor, nor do they know where to get a vaccine,” said Cindy Aubrey, president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way.

To make vaccine access wider than ever, community clinics such as the Broadmoor World Arena are now allowing walk-ups.

And the Pikes Peak United Way will host a mobile vaccine clinic at the Mitchell High School food distribution site for the first Thursday of every month, starting May 6. The clinic will be able to give out up to 200 shots.

Those interested in receiving the Pfizer shot at Mitchell High School Thursday should sign up here.

Anyone who receives a dose at Mitchell High School this Thursday can sign up at that time to receive their second dose Thursday, June 3.

