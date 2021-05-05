Advertisement

Officials: 2 Denver officers suspended for excessive force

Denver Police dodge their own tear gas canisters thrown back by participants during a protest...
Denver Police dodge their own tear gas canisters thrown back by participants during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Denver. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Two police officers in Denver have been suspended without pay after city officials said they used excessive force during racial justice protests last year sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Denver Post reported that officer Derek Streeter was suspended for 10 days for firing pepper balls three times at people who did not pose a threat, and officer Diego Archuleta was suspended for six days for using pepper spray on a woman sitting in her car.

The officers could not be located for comment. A telephone call and an email to the police union was not immediately returned.

