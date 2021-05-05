Advertisement

Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

Facebook is set to announce whether it's banning former President Donald Trump permanently from...
Facebook is set to announce whether it's banning former President Donald Trump permanently from its site.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Former President Donald Trump won’t return to Facebook — for now.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board voted to uphold his ban from the platform after his account was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

While uploading the suspension, the board faulted Facebook for the way it made the decision.

“It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension,” it said.

The board agreed with Facebook that that two of Trump’s Jan. 6 posts “severely violated” the content standards of both Facebook and Instagram.

“We love you. You’re very special,” he said in the first post, and “great patriots” and “remember this day forever” in the second. Those violated Facebook’s rules against praising or supporting people engaged in violence, the board said.

The board says Facebook has six months to reexamine the “arbitrary penalty” it imposed on Jan. 7 and decide on another penalty that reflects the “gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm.”

The board says the new penalty must be “clear, necessary and proportionate” and consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations.

The board says if Facebook decides to restore Trump’s accounts, the company must be able to promptly address further violations.

Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were arrested after two children and the mummified remains of a woman were...
Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home
Suspect Edward Valverde.
WANTED: Suspect sought after a shooting and chase near a small Colorado town; 4 others arrested
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
Stock photo of police lights.
Shot fired during possible road rage incident Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump's...
Facebook board upholds Trump’s suspension
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
No. 2 House Republican backs Cheney ouster over Trump barbs
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and...
Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench South
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team hold briefing