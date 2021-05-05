Colorado gas prices up about $1.27 per gallon more compared to last year; expected to continue to rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’ve noticed the high gas prices recently, we have some bad news. AAA Colorado expects gas prices to continue to increase as we enter summer.

U.S. gasoline demand recently recorded its second-highest measurement since mid-March 2020. AAA Colorado said a lot of the demand has to do with more people getting back on the road. Gas prices are up about $1.27 per gallon more than it was at this point last year.

“Sure, we’re paying more at the pump than we were a year ago, but more expensive gas prices tend to reflect a rebounding domestic economy, something we’ve all been hoping for since last year,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

On May 5th, 2021 (the day this article is published) according to AAA, the average price of gas in:

- United States is $2.927

- Colorado is $2.985 (above average in the United States)

- El Paso County is $2.989 (average in Colorado)

- Pueblo County is $3.093 (above average in Colorado)

As we head into summer travel season and Memorial Day weekend, AAA Colorado expects the prices to continue to increase.

“We saw a pretty deadly year last year in traffic fatalities. And we just want to remind everyone it’s really important to be aware if you’re on the road. Put down your phone, pay attention and don’t have any distractions so that we can keep everyone safe,” said Tanner.

