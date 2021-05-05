Advertisement

Colorado gas prices up about $1.27 per gallon more compared to last year; expected to continue to rise

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’ve noticed the high gas prices recently, we have some bad news. AAA Colorado expects gas prices to continue to increase as we enter summer.

U.S. gasoline demand recently recorded its second-highest measurement since mid-March 2020. AAA Colorado said a lot of the demand has to do with more people getting back on the road. Gas prices are up about $1.27 per gallon more than it was at this point last year.

“Sure, we’re paying more at the pump than we were a year ago, but more expensive gas prices tend to reflect a rebounding domestic economy, something we’ve all been hoping for since last year,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

On May 5th, 2021 (the day this article is published) according to AAA, the average price of gas in:

- United States is $2.927

- Colorado is $2.985 (above average in the United States)

- El Paso County is $2.989 (average in Colorado)

- Pueblo County is $3.093 (above average in Colorado)

As we head into summer travel season and Memorial Day weekend, AAA Colorado expects the prices to continue to increase.

“We saw a pretty deadly year last year in traffic fatalities. And we just want to remind everyone it’s really important to be aware if you’re on the road. Put down your phone, pay attention and don’t have any distractions so that we can keep everyone safe,” said Tanner.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were arrested after two children and the mummified remains of a woman were...
Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home
Suspect Edward Valverde.
WANTED: Suspect sought after a shooting and chase near a small Colorado town; 4 others arrested
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
Stock photo of police lights.
Shot fired during possible road rage incident Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

5.5.21
A few showers this afternoon
Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station conducting fire training Thursday; don’t be alarmed if you see smoke or fire in area
Gas prices continue to rise in Colorado
Colorado gas prices likely to continue to rise into summer
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Vaccine clinic at Sand Creek Library Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.