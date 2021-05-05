Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station conducting fire training Thursday; don’t be alarmed if you see smoke or fire in area

(WLUC)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents traveling on, or living near, the I-25 and Highway 115 corridors should not be alarmed if they see smoke or fire in the area on Thursday.

The Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station Fire Department is scheduled to conduct fire training exercises Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the installation. The training is routine and ensures emergency responders are prepared for a variety of incidents on and off the station in coordination with mutual aid partners.

Officials say fire danger levels will be monitored to ensure safe execution of the training.

