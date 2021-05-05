Advertisement

55-year-old man out on parole suspected of a new child sex crime in Colorado Springs

David Russell.
David Russell.(Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man who was given a second chance to live in the Colorado community is now suspected of a new child sex crime.

David Russell, 55, was arrested on Thursday in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Springs Police, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted by the Colorado Department of Corrections Parole regarding a parolee in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material or child porn. Russell had previously been convicted of sex assault on a child in 2001.

According to online records, Russell’s last known address in Colorado Springs was 3111 Serendipity Cr.

Russell was already in the Criminal Justice Center on a parole hold at the time of his arrest. The last time this article was updated, Russell remained in jail with a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

