Witnesses see kitten thrown out of car in Colorado Springs; Animal Law Enforcement investigating

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Witnesses say a kitten was thrown out of a fast-moving car on I-25 over the weekend.

Now the humane society hopes to bring the young animal justice.

A caller on May 2 reported seeing a person in a silver or gold Ford Escape dangling a cat out a window before tossing the animal towards the road. The incident was reported in the northbound lanes near the Garden of the Gods exit (146), and responding officers found a deceased black cat in the area.

HSPPR Animal Law Enforcement is investigating if the incident did occur as described and are calling on any other witnesses or anyone with informaton to come forward.

“Depending on what our investigation uncovers, the person responsible could be charged with cruelty to animals.”

If you know something that can help, call 719-302-8798.

Cruelty to animals is a crime. HSPPR implores anyone with an animal they no longer want or can care for to surrender the pet to the humane society. Click here for more information.

