Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect sought after a shooting and chase near a small Colorado town; 4 others arrested

Suspect Edward Valverde.
Suspect Edward Valverde.(OCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people are behind bars and authorities are searching for a fifth following a shooting near a small Colorado town.

At about 9 in the morning on Monday, there was a 911 call tied to shots fired in the area of W. 3rd Street in Swink. Swink is about 60 miles west of Pueblo down Highway 50. The victim stated the suspects were driving a silver sedan fleeing the area east on Highway 50.

A chase was started involving the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the suspect vehicle ended up sliding off a dirt road near County Road Y. Everyone in the car bailed and tried running on foot. Four women were arrested and a man still remains on the run.

Tuesday afternoon the sheriff’s office shared photos of the suspects, including the man who is still at large. A photo of Edward Valverde is at the top of this article. Authorities say he has connections in Denver and La Junta.

The four women face charges that range from attempted first-degree murder, accessory to attempted first-degree murder, vehicular eluding, and reckless endangerment. More charges could be added in the case.

It isn’t clear what led up to the shooting, or what the motive was. If you have any information that could help authorities you’re asked to call (719) 384-5941.

May 4, 2021 – La Junta Colorado. Updated Information regarding Swink Shooting. Cara Dake Age 27, Danette Saiz Age 32,...

Posted by Otero County Sheriff’s Office News Page on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were arrested after two children and the mummified remains of a woman were...
Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself
Kevin Woodard, 28, was wanted in a deadly shooting in Pueblo County and an injury shooting in...
Man wanted in multiple shootings in multiple southern Colorado counties captured
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Stock photo of police lights.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

Many businesses in the capital area are opening for the first time and looking for employees.
Montana creates ‘Return to Work’ bonus program and ditches federal unemployment benefits tied to pandemic
Stock photo of police lights.
Shot fired during possible road rage incident Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
A photo of Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs taken on 8/17/20.
Great Wolf Lodge looking to hire dozens of ‘Pack Members’ in Colorado Springs