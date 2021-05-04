WANTED: Suspect sought after a shooting and chase near a small Colorado town; 4 others arrested

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people are behind bars and authorities are searching for a fifth following a shooting near a small Colorado town.

At about 9 in the morning on Monday, there was a 911 call tied to shots fired in the area of W. 3rd Street in Swink. Swink is about 60 miles west of Pueblo down Highway 50. The victim stated the suspects were driving a silver sedan fleeing the area east on Highway 50.

A chase was started involving the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the suspect vehicle ended up sliding off a dirt road near County Road Y. Everyone in the car bailed and tried running on foot. Four women were arrested and a man still remains on the run.

Tuesday afternoon the sheriff’s office shared photos of the suspects, including the man who is still at large. A photo of Edward Valverde is at the top of this article. Authorities say he has connections in Denver and La Junta.

The four women face charges that range from attempted first-degree murder, accessory to attempted first-degree murder, vehicular eluding, and reckless endangerment. More charges could be added in the case.

It isn’t clear what led up to the shooting, or what the motive was. If you have any information that could help authorities you’re asked to call (719) 384-5941.

May 4, 2021 – La Junta Colorado. Updated Information regarding Swink Shooting. Cara Dake Age 27, Danette Saiz Age 32,... Posted by Otero County Sheriff’s Office News Page on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

