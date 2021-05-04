Advertisement

Trump PAC launches ‘communications platform’ amid social media ban

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Three months after former President Trump helped incite a violent attack against Congress, the GOP is bringing hundreds of donors and several future presidential prospects to the former president's doorstep in south Florida.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday rolled out a new webpage as a way to directly get his messages to people.

“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” appears on the site run by his Save America leadership political action committee, DonaldJTrump.com.

Fox News first reported the new “communications platform,” which allows users to like Trump’s messages, photos and videos and share them on social media. People cannot post their own messages or reply.

“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told them. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Trump marked the release with a 30-second video touting it as “a place to speak freely and safely.”

Advisers said the former president planned to move forward with a social media platform of his own, but it was not clear if this was part of that plan or a separate effort, Fox News reported.

The site comes one day before Facebook’s oversight board is set to announce its decision on Trump’s ban. Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms banned him following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying he helped incite the deadly attack.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were arrested after two children and the mummified remains of a woman were...
Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself
Kevin Woodard, 28, was wanted in a deadly shooting in Pueblo County and an injury shooting in...
Man wanted in multiple shootings in multiple southern Colorado counties captured
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Stock photo of police lights.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
A photo of Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs taken on 8/17/20.
Great Wolf Lodge looking to hire dozens of ‘Pack Members’ in Colorado Springs
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Overpass collapse on Mexico City metro kills at least 24
President Joe Biden: We are ready to move on vaccinating kids between the ages of 12-15 when...
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4