Advertisement

Stormy weather causes major wreck on Texas interstate

Severe weather ripped through North Texas on May 3, 2021, leaving substantial damage in its wake.
Severe weather ripped through North Texas on May 3, 2021, leaving substantial damage in its wake.(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) - Powerful winds from a likely tornado flipped several tractor-trailers on a Texas interstate, sending several people to the hospital, authorities said.

Video from the scene Monday night showed at least three large trucks toppled on Interstate 35E near Waxahachie, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Dallas.

Three people were taken to hospitals but their conditions weren’t immediately known, Dallas TV station WFAA reported.

A spotter reported seeing a tornado cross the interstate, and the National Weather Service will survey the area Tuesday to determine its intensity.

The stormy weather also knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of people in Arkansas early Tuesday. More severe weather was expected throughout Tuesday in parts of the Deep South, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself
Seven people were arrested after two children and the mummified remains of a woman were...
Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Kevin Woodard (left) is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly...
Pueblo police searching for alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man after fatal shooting
Lake Pueblo
Man suffers serious injuries after falling out of boat, hitting propeller at Lake Pueblo

Latest News

Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 23 dead
Stock photo of police lights.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children
Wildfire in Park County 5/1/21.
Man faces felony charges following a 45-acre wildfire in Colorado on Saturday
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself
The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide chlorine shortage.
Chlorine shortage may impact summer plans