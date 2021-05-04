Advertisement

Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Authorities have arrested seven people after the mummified body of the leader of the spiritual group “Love Has Won” was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and decorated with Christmas lights in a southern Colorado home.

Amy Carlson, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in Moffat on Wednesday. A follower told investigators he had taken in a group of people he believes transported the body from California. Investigators say the remains appear to have been set up as a shrine.

The cause and manner of death have not been released. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive
Two motorcycle riders died May 1, 2021 after the bike crashed into a Honda Passport. The two...
2 killed when motorcycle and SUV crash outside Pueblo
Kevin Woodard (left) is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly...
Pueblo police searching for alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man after fatal shooting
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself

Latest News

Kevin Woodard (left) is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly...
Pueblo police searching for alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man after fatal shooting
Wildfire in Park County 5/1/21.
Man faces felony charges following a 45-acre wildfire in Colorado on Saturday
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself
Jill Biden visits Virginia.
First Lady Jill Biden scheduled to visit Fort Carson on Thursday to meet with military spouses