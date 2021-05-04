Advertisement

Shot fired during possible road rage incident Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs

Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say at least one shot was fired during what investigators believe was a road rage incident Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs.

Just after 10 in the morning, officers were called to the area of 19th Street and Uintah Street on the northeast side of Old Colorado City. According to police, the victim was traveling east on Highway 24 from 30th Street when some type of confrontation happened with the driver of a gray Toyota 4Runner. At one point, the victim said one of the people inside the 4Runner pointed what appeared to be a black rifle with a scope on top and fired at least one shot.

Thankfully, the victim only had an injury to their left cheek.

No other information is available on the suspect vehicle and the incident remains under investigation.

If you have information that can help investigators you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

