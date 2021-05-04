Advertisement

Montana creates ‘Return to Work’ bonus program and ditches federal unemployment benefits tied to pandemic

Many businesses in the capital area are opening for the first time and looking for employees.
Many businesses in the capital area are opening for the first time and looking for employees.(WAFB)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (KKTV) - Montana’s governor is hoping to get people back to work by ditching federal pandemic-related unemployment programs and launching what he calls the “Return to Work” bonus program.

“Industries across Montana face a severe labor shortage,” Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote in a tweet. “We must create incentives for Montanans to get back into the workforce.”

The Return to Work program will utilize federal funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act. Return-to-work bonuses will be paid to unemployed individuals who rejoin the labor force and accept and maintain steady employment for at least one month.

The Return-to-Work Bonus initiative will offer $1,200 payments to individuals receiving unemployment benefits as of May 4, 2021, who subsequently accept employment and complete at least four paid weeks of work.

The governor also announced Montana will end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs and transition to pre-pandemic unemployment insurance eligibility and benefits by the end of June.

“Montana is open for business again, but I hear from too many employers throughout our state who can’t find workers. Nearly every sector in our economy faces a labor shortage,” Gov. Gianforte added.

Montana will be the first state in the nation to fully opt-out of the federal unemployment benefit programs enacted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from Montana officials.

Click here to read more details on the changes taking place in Montana.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were arrested after two children and the mummified remains of a woman were...
Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself
Kevin Woodard, 28, was wanted in a deadly shooting in Pueblo County and an injury shooting in...
Man wanted in multiple shootings in multiple southern Colorado counties captured
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Stock photo of police lights.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

Suspect Edward Valverde.
WANTED: Suspect sought after a shooting and chase near a small Colorado town; 4 others arrested
Stock photo of police lights.
Shot fired during possible road rage incident Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs
The Rustic Lace Barn wedding venue near Old Colorado City.
‘The experience has been ruined’: Couples lose thousands when Colorado Springs wedding venue closes because of COVID pandemic
A photo of Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs taken on 8/17/20.
Great Wolf Lodge looking to hire dozens of ‘Pack Members’ in Colorado Springs