Advertisement

Man faces felony charges following a 45-acre wildfire in Colorado on Saturday

Wildfire in Park County 5/1/21.
Wildfire in Park County 5/1/21.(USFS)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing felony charges following a wildfire in Park County this past weekend.

On Monday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office announced Phillip Riker is facing the following charges:

-Intentionally setting a wildfire (Felony 3)

-2nd-degree arson (Felony 4)

-Unlawful conduct on public property (Misdemeanor 2)

-Driving under suspension (Misdemeanor/traffic)

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire was set on Saturday in the area of County Road 56 and Forest Service Road 813. The area is less than five miles east of Jefferson County. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect had driven off the trail and started a campfire that got out of control. The suspect stayed on the scene and call 911 to report the fire.

The fire burned about 45 acres before it was fully contained, according to the USFS.

“The Park County Sheriff’s Office will aggressively pursue persons that have committed any criminal act that results in the destruction of land or structures in our County,” Shawn Welsh with the Park County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive
Two motorcycle riders died May 1, 2021 after the bike crashed into a Honda Passport. The two...
2 killed when motorcycle and SUV crash outside Pueblo
Kevin Woodard (left) is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly...
Pueblo police searching for alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man after fatal shooting
CPW wildlife officers and La Plata County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene Saturday...
Human remains found inside 2 bears suspected in fatal attack of Durango woman

Latest News

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself
Jill Biden visits Virginia.
First Lady Jill Biden scheduled to visit Fort Carson on Thursday to meet with military spouses
Stock photo of police lights.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children
The state and mental health experts are teaming up to raise awareness for mental health across...
Colorado leaders address mental health and COVID-19 recovery