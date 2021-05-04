Man faces felony charges following a 45-acre wildfire in Colorado on Saturday

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing felony charges following a wildfire in Park County this past weekend.

On Monday, the Park County Sheriff’s Office announced Phillip Riker is facing the following charges:

-Intentionally setting a wildfire (Felony 3)

-2nd-degree arson (Felony 4)

-Unlawful conduct on public property (Misdemeanor 2)

-Driving under suspension (Misdemeanor/traffic)

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire was set on Saturday in the area of County Road 56 and Forest Service Road 813. The area is less than five miles east of Jefferson County. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect had driven off the trail and started a campfire that got out of control. The suspect stayed on the scene and call 911 to report the fire.

The fire burned about 45 acres before it was fully contained, according to the USFS.

“The Park County Sheriff’s Office will aggressively pursue persons that have committed any criminal act that results in the destruction of land or structures in our County,” Shawn Welsh with the Park County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

