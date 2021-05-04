Man arrested in Colorado Springs faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 23-year-old man is facing charges related to sexual exploitation of children.

Colorado Springs Police shared a few details on the case with the public on Monday. According to police, they served a warrant in the 300 block of Catalina Court on Thursday. The area is in the Stratmoor Hills neighborhood just southeast of Quail Lake Park. During the search, authorities found evidence that allowed them to issue an arrest warrant for Christopher Austin Sanchez. Sanchez turned himself in on Friday.

As of Monday night, Sanchez remained in the El Paso County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 10.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

This investigation was handled by the The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force, made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

