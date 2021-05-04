Advertisement

Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ in great racing family, dies

Colorado Springs native was 10x winner of Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
FILE - Auto racer Bobby Unser is shown at the Indianapolis 500 auto race in Indianapolis, Ind., in this May 30, 1971, file photo. Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser has died. He died of natural causes at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was 87. (AP Photo/Chuck Robinson, File)(CR | AP)
By JENNA FRYER
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:09 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser has died. He died of natural causes at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday.

Unser was a member of one America’s most famed racing families. He won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981. Younger brother Al is one of only three four-time Indy 500 winners in race history. The Unser family tradition stretched to Al Unser’s son, Al Unser Jr., who won the 500 in 1992 and 1994.

He was one of just 10 drivers to win the 500 at least three times. Unser and Rick Mears are the only drivers to win the 500 in three different decades. Unser was one of six members of the Unser family to race in the Indy 500. Bobby Unser was 87.

