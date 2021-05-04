Advertisement

Biden aims for vaccinating 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4

Healthcare workers at Parkview got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Joe Biden is setting a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4.

This comes as the administration pushes to make it easier for people to get shots and to bring the country closer to normalcy.

The new goal, which also includes fully vaccinating 160 million adults by Independence Day, comes as demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered. Biden will call for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and will direct many pharmacies to do the same.

