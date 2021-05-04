Advertisement

US to reallocate COVID shots to states with greater interest

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin shifting how it allocates COVID-19 shots to states, moving doses from states with lower demand to those with stronger interest in vaccines, an administration official said Tuesday.

The change away from a strict by-population allocation comes as demand for the coronavirus vaccines has dropped nationwide, but especially precipitously in some areas, with some states turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments. The federal government will now shift some of those doses to areas with higher demand, in an effort to speed shots in those areas.

The administration says those states would have the shots available whenever demand for vaccines in their states increases — a key priority of the Biden administration.

Governors were informed of the change by the White House Tuesday morning. The Washington Post first reported on the new allocation.

This week, Iowa turned down nearly three quarters of the vaccine doses available to the state for next week from the federal government because demand for the shots remains weak.

Individual states have made similar shifts internally to account for changing demand. Last week, Washington state changed the way it allocates coronavirus vaccine to its counties. Previously the state doled out supplies to counties proportionate to their populations. But Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that the amounts now will be based on requests from health care providers.

The official who confirmed the reallocation decision spoke on the condition of anonymity before the news was shared publicly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself
Seven people were arrested after two children and the mummified remains of a woman were...
Spiritual leader’s mummified remains found in Colorado home
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Kevin Woodard, 28, was wanted in a deadly shooting in Pueblo County and an injury shooting in...
Man wanted in multiple shootings in multiple southern Colorado counties captured
Stock photo of police lights.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs faces charges related to sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires
Colorado wildlife officers gave a young bear blankets and fluids after the cub was found near...
‘Too far gone’: Abandoned bear cub passes away despite rescue efforts
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 23 dead