Airport shuttle service between Colorado Springs and DIA adds more trips after seeing significant increase in passengers traveling again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An airport shuttle service between Colorado Springs and Denver International Airport added more trips after seeing a significant increase in the amount of passengers traveling again and using their services.

Groome Transportation has seen a steady increase in passengers traveling by plane again. But from February to March of 2021, they saw a 48% increase in people using their shuttle to and from Colorado Springs and Denver.

“In line with vaccines starting to ramp up, we started to see the ridership increase as well... I think a lot of people are thinking about that trip they put off last year and are getting excited to make plans for that,” said Jason Deitz of Groome Transportation.

Just a few weeks ago, the shuttle service was doing 10 roundtrips between Colorado Springs and DIA, but has since increased to 14 roundtrips a day to keep up with demand. Groome Transportation also stops in Monument and Castle Rock.

“If we need to, we’ll add additional vehicles to a route so if a lot of people are leaving at one time, we’ll make sure we have the capacity to handle that,” said Deitz.

Groome Transportation had to stop services when the pandemic hit, but resumed July 2020 with new cleaning protocols. Face masks are also required for everyone on board and the middle seat is blocked off for social distancing.

Shuttle services pickup and drop-off at 4 Colorado Springs locations: The Colorado Springs Airport, Academy Hotel, Hotel Elegante and The Antlers.

