Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach

By HNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Oahu waters over the weekend ― and it was all captured on video.

Sheri Gouveia shot the video of her daughter, Anela Rezentes, while at Oahu’s Kalama Beach on Sunday. It’s a beach they frequent.

She told Hawaii News Now she was taking video of the girl playing around in the waves when all of a sudden, the girl started darting out of the water.

That’s when she learned that a shark came within inches of the girl before swimming away. The girl was not hurt.

Gouveia said her daughter was glad to have “angels to keep her safe.”

