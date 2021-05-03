See the Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot at the Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccine clinic Tuesday!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - If being protected from a highly-contagious and potentially deadly virus isn’t enough to get you out the door to get your vaccine, maybe this will!

The Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will be at the Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccine clinic saying hello and giving out swag Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.!

Gov. Jared Polis’ office says it hopes this will encourage more people to get vaccinated. Pueblo County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and consequently, one of the highest COVID case rates.

Colorado State Fairgrounds is one of six community vaccination sites in the state and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Walkups are welcome!

