MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 3

Monday's Most Wanted for May 3, 2021.
Monday's Most Wanted for May 3, 2021.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers/KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several assault suspects are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

gutierrez

Christian Gutierrez, 18, faces several charges including aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, burglary involving assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and weapon possession by a previous offender. He is described as white, 5-foot-8, 121 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

ashley

Jackie Ashley, 39, is wanted on multiple assault charges, including assault involving strangulation and assault causing serious bodily injury. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 128 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

hernandez-uribe

Manuel Hernandez-Uribe faces charges of kidnapping, assault involving strangulation, sexual contact without consent, child abuse, third-degree assault, and harassment. The 29-year-old is described as white, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

holmquist

Brandon Holmquist, 30, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, child abuse, theft, violation of protection order, and reckless endangerment. He’s described as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is a white male.

gutierrez

George Perez, 39, is wanted on a laundry list of 16 charges, including violation of a protection order, third-degree assault, harassment, weapon possession by a previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions, use of a weapon while drunk, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal, vehicular assault-DUI, vehicular assault-reckless, DUI, attempt to influence a public servant, reckless driving, driving with revoked license, open container, and marijuana in vehicle. Perez is described as white, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

owen

Philip Owen, also 39, is accused of stalking, violating a protection order, and harassment. Owen is 5-foot-10 and weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and is a white male.

simpson

Thirty-six-year-old Jermaine Simpson is facing 10 charges, including burglary, child abuse, sexual contact without consent, assault, violation of a protection order, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief, false imprisonment, harassment, and felony menacing with a weapon. He is described as a 5-foot-11, 175-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

