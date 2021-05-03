MISSING: Woman last seen in El Paso County Monday morning

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing woman.

A photo of 18-year-old Makayla Washburn was shared by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. Washburn has been reported missing before. Authorities believe she could be in danger because she functions similarly to a 10-year-old.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 6800 block of Narrow Gauge road just to the southwest of Widefield Community park. It was about 10:52 in the morning when she left her home.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911.

EPSO looking for missing/endangered Makayla Washburn. Please call 911 if you have seen her or may know of her whereabouts. #missing #findmakayla pic.twitter.com/eMPrCTrfCw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.