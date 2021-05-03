Man suffers serious injuries after falling out of boat, hitting propeller at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A park ranger is being praised for saving a man’s life following a grisly accident at Lake Pueblo.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a man tumbled out of a boat Saturday afternoon and hit the propeller.

“Park rangers responded to a call for help at the North Marina at 2:15 and found a man with deep cuts to his leg,” CPW said. “... Rangers immediately began performing first aid and called an ambulance.”

Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman singled out one ranger in particular for his quick thinking.

“Stadterman ... credited Ranger Joe Portteus with life-saving first aid in applying a tourniquet to stem serious bleeding until an ambulance arrived,” CPW said.

The man was rushed to the hospital. As of Monday, there has been no update to his condition. His name is not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. At this time, it’s not known how the victim fell out of the boat.

