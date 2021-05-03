Advertisement

Man suffers serious injuries after falling out of boat, hitting propeller at Lake Pueblo

Lake Pueblo
Lake Pueblo(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A park ranger is being praised for saving a man’s life following a grisly accident at Lake Pueblo.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a man tumbled out of a boat Saturday afternoon and hit the propeller.

“Park rangers responded to a call for help at the North Marina at 2:15 and found a man with deep cuts to his leg,” CPW said. “... Rangers immediately began performing first aid and called an ambulance.”

Lake Pueblo Park Manager Joe Stadterman singled out one ranger in particular for his quick thinking.

“Stadterman ... credited Ranger Joe Portteus with life-saving first aid in applying a tourniquet to stem serious bleeding until an ambulance arrived,” CPW said.

The man was rushed to the hospital. As of Monday, there has been no update to his condition. His name is not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. At this time, it’s not known how the victim fell out of the boat.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive
Two motorcycle riders died May 1, 2021 after the bike crashed into a Honda Passport. The two...
2 killed when motorcycle and SUV crash outside Pueblo
Firefighters at a house on Rio Grande near Prospect Street late in the morning on May 2, 2021.
Firefighters contain duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs
Victim reportedly dies from gunshot wound in Pueblo; police investigating

Latest News

Colorado Springs doctor seeing more people with migraines due to pandemic stress or from previously having COVID-19
5.3.21
Morning rain and snow
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: More El Paso County residents need to get vaccinated, governor says
Victim reportedly dies from gunshot wound in Pueblo; police investigating