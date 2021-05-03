Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

