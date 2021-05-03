CU Buff drafted by New England Patriots

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) -A CU Buffalo is now a New England Patriot.

Offensive lineman William Sherman was drafted in the sixth round and 197th overall during the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland over the weekend.

Sherman dressed for three games at CU Boulder in 2017 and red-shirted as a freshman that year. He then worked his way up to becoming a huge contributor to the Buffs in 2018 and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention by the league’s coaches, playing in all 12 games, starting the final nine games of the season.

Sherman then started regularly as a left tackle and a right tackle, but reportedly spent the off-season practicing at guard and center to be more appealing to NFL teams.

The six-foot-three, 310-pounder told CUBuffs.com he was looking forward to his rookie season.

“Whichever position that is, I’m going to be very excited and put my head down and work so that I can help the team be successful,” he said.

Sherman plans to continue taking classes this spring at CU and is on target to graduate next week.

