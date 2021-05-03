Advertisement

Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself

Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon...
Letecia Stauch was arrested March 2, 2020 and suspected of her stepson's murder, Gannon Stauch. (Photo from El Paso County Sheriff's Office)(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman accused of murdering her own stepson pushed to represent herself at trial for weeks, but she is now getting public defenders back.

On Monday, court documents were shared publicly tied to the case for Letecia Stauch. In the documents, Letecia requested to get her public defenders back after getting permission to represent herself. In late April, 11 News partner The Gazette learned Letecia had lost her library privileges.

The case for Letecia Stauch has gained national attention. She’s suspected of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Tragically, the remains of Gannon were found in Florida back in March of 2020. Gannon was reported missing from his Colorado home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood in January of that same year.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20. It isn’t clear if the trial date will be impacted by this recent change in representation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive
Two motorcycle riders died May 1, 2021 after the bike crashed into a Honda Passport. The two...
2 killed when motorcycle and SUV crash outside Pueblo
Firefighters at a house on Rio Grande near Prospect Street late in the morning on May 2, 2021.
Firefighters contain duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs
Kevin Woodard (left) is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly...
Pueblo police searching for alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man after fatal shooting

Latest News

Missing 18-year-old woman in El Paso County 5/3/21.
MISSING: Woman last seen in El Paso County Monday morning
Monday's Most Wanted for May 3, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 3
Colorado wildlife officers gave a young bear blankets and fluids after the cub was found near...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues abandoned bear cub after storm in Ute Pass
Rain and snow showers slowly tapering this afternoon
Wet and soggy afternoon ahead