Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson, Gannon Stauch, will get public defenders back after pushing to represent herself

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman accused of murdering her own stepson pushed to represent herself at trial for weeks, but she is now getting public defenders back.

On Monday, court documents were shared publicly tied to the case for Letecia Stauch. In the documents, Letecia requested to get her public defenders back after getting permission to represent herself. In late April, 11 News partner The Gazette learned Letecia had lost her library privileges.

The case for Letecia Stauch has gained national attention. She’s suspected of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Tragically, the remains of Gannon were found in Florida back in March of 2020. Gannon was reported missing from his Colorado home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood in January of that same year.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20. It isn’t clear if the trial date will be impacted by this recent change in representation.

