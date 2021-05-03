Advertisement

Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccination site closed Monday

Undated photo of the Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo.
Undated photo of the Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The community vaccine site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is closed Monday.

The Pueblo Department of Health and Environment announced on social media that the site would reopen for normal hours Tuesday. It did not give a reason for the closure, but the clinic has closed for inclement weather before.

The clinic is usually open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. As of last month, appointments are no longer required.

Click here for more information on the six community vaccination sites in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive
Two motorcycle riders died May 1, 2021 after the bike crashed into a Honda Passport. The two...
2 killed when motorcycle and SUV crash outside Pueblo
Firefighters at a house on Rio Grande near Prospect Street late in the morning on May 2, 2021.
Firefighters contain duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs
Victim reportedly dies from gunshot wound in Pueblo; police investigating

Latest News

State Patrol says the man in the green shirt walked away from a crash at Highway 50C and Lynn...
Alleged armed hit-and-run driver captured in Pueblo County
Gray’s portfolio of television stations, including all announced transactions and less...
Gray to acquire Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group in $2.7B transaction
5.3.21
Morning rain and snow
Colorado Springs doctor seeing more people with migraines
Colorado Springs doctor seeing more people with migraines