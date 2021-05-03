Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccination site closed Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The community vaccine site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is closed Monday.

The Pueblo Department of Health and Environment announced on social media that the site would reopen for normal hours Tuesday. It did not give a reason for the closure, but the clinic has closed for inclement weather before.

The clinic is usually open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. As of last month, appointments are no longer required.

Click here for more information on the six community vaccination sites in Colorado.

