Colorado Springs doctor seeing more people with migraines due to pandemic stress or from previously having COVID-19

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local doctor says more people are experiencing migraines lately due to stress from the pandemic or even previously having COVID-19.

Colorado Springs Neurological Associates say there are many triggers to migraines including genetics, environmental changes like allergy season, weather changes, eating habits, how much water or alcohol you’re consuming, the amount of rest you get and stress.

“With COVID, we have noticed more of an uptick in migraines. If you’ve heard of something called a post-COVID fog, or post-COVID headaches, we’re seeing a lot of that as well,” said Dr. Kimberly Wagner of CSNA.

According to CSNA, the World Health Organization classifies migraines as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses, yet it remains an invisible disease that is often overlooked and misunderstood. Nearly 40 million people in the U.S. suffer from migraines.

Experts recommend taking precautions to not get sick during this time and try and reduce stress levels to help prevent migraines.

“The main thing is I tell people: take care of you. Make sure you’re getting adequate hydration, eating a healthy diet, you’re out getting exercise, you’re getting plenty of rest, things that can help with stress reduction.”

If a headache prevents you from doing your normal daily activities, doctors say it’s likely a migraine. Reach out to your doctor or see a neurologist for further treatment.

