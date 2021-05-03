Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues abandoned bear cub after storm in Ute Pass

Colorado wildlife officers gave a young bear blankets and fluids after the cub was found near...
Colorado wildlife officers gave a young bear blankets and fluids after the cub was found near death close to Manitou Springs on May 2, 2021.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan and several wildlife officers saved a baby bear’s life after the cub was caught during a storm along Ute Pass Sunday night.

The little cub had been abandoned by its mother and was near death when a homeowner spotted it.

“We got a call this morning about a very sick, abandoned bear cub,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Cassidy English. “She’s about 10-15 pounds. She was very lethargic; she was out in the storm last night, so she’s very cold.”

Wildlife officers created a nest of blankets inside a carrier and turned on a space heater to get her warm. She “perked up” after getting food, English said.

The cub will now receive further care at CPW’s Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Del Norte.

As for why the baby bear was alone, English said there are a few possibilities.

“Something could have happened to Mom, or she could have gotten sick and Mom has other, healthy cubs to take care of. Sometimes moms will leave sick cubs behind. So those are just a couple of reasonings why she could be abandoned, but nobody knows for sure.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the homeowner 100 percent did the right thing by alerting wildlife officers.

“If you ever find abandoned wildlife, just leave it alone and give us a call, and we’ll come out and assess the situation and see if it’s truly abandoned or not. Just like this little cub, she’s definitely abandoned, but other wildlife sometimes like fawns, Mom will leave them alone for an extended amount of time. Bears usually stay with Mom. So if you see a bear cub -- especially this small -- running around by itself, that’s a sign to definitely call us so we can take a look at it.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive
Two motorcycle riders died May 1, 2021 after the bike crashed into a Honda Passport. The two...
2 killed when motorcycle and SUV crash outside Pueblo
Firefighters at a house on Rio Grande near Prospect Street late in the morning on May 2, 2021.
Firefighters contain duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs
Kevin Woodard (left) is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly...
Pueblo police searching for alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man after fatal shooting

Latest News

Rain and snow showers slowly tapering this afternoon
Wet and soggy afternoon ahead
Kevin Woodard (left) is wanted on first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly...
Pueblo police searching for alleged ‘armed and dangerous’ man after fatal shooting
See the Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot at the Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccine clinic Tuesday!
CPW wildlife officers and La Plata County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene Saturday...
Human remains found inside 2 bears suspected in fatal attack of Durango woman