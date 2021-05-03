Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues abandoned bear cub after storm in Ute Pass

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan and several wildlife officers saved a baby bear’s life after the cub was caught during a storm along Ute Pass Sunday night.

The little cub had been abandoned by its mother and was near death when a homeowner spotted it.

“We got a call this morning about a very sick, abandoned bear cub,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Cassidy English. “She’s about 10-15 pounds. She was very lethargic; she was out in the storm last night, so she’s very cold.”

Wildlife officers created a nest of blankets inside a carrier and turned on a space heater to get her warm. She “perked up” after getting food, English said.

The cub will now receive further care at CPW’s Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center near Del Norte.

As for why the baby bear was alone, English said there are a few possibilities.

“Something could have happened to Mom, or she could have gotten sick and Mom has other, healthy cubs to take care of. Sometimes moms will leave sick cubs behind. So those are just a couple of reasonings why she could be abandoned, but nobody knows for sure.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the homeowner 100 percent did the right thing by alerting wildlife officers.

“If you ever find abandoned wildlife, just leave it alone and give us a call, and we’ll come out and assess the situation and see if it’s truly abandoned or not. Just like this little cub, she’s definitely abandoned, but other wildlife sometimes like fawns, Mom will leave them alone for an extended amount of time. Bears usually stay with Mom. So if you see a bear cub -- especially this small -- running around by itself, that’s a sign to definitely call us so we can take a look at it.

