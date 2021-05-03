Alleged armed hit-and-run driver captured in Pueblo County
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several schools were briefly on heightened alert after an armed man fled a crash Monday morning.
State Patrol says the driver of a Cadillac sedan smashed into a GMC pickup, then sauntered away from the scene.
The suspect was captured within the hour.
North Mesa and South Mesa elementary schools, Pleasant View Middle School, and the district admin buildings were briefly on alert due to the proximity to the crash site, a spokesperson for Pueblo County School District 70 said, adding that the schools are always on secured perimeter status, so there was no change in procedure as far as kids were concerned.
