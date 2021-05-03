Alleged armed hit-and-run driver captured in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several schools were briefly on heightened alert after an armed man fled a crash Monday morning.

State Patrol says the driver of a Cadillac sedan smashed into a GMC pickup, then sauntered away from the scene.

We are looking for the party in green shirt who fled from a crash at Hwy 50C & Lynn this morning here in Pueblo County. If you see anyone matching this description in the area of 27th lane do not approach him and please call us 719-544-2424. Thanks C4. pic.twitter.com/6B0l3QOouV — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) May 3, 2021

The suspect was captured within the hour.

North Mesa and South Mesa elementary schools, Pleasant View Middle School, and the district admin buildings were briefly on alert due to the proximity to the crash site, a spokesperson for Pueblo County School District 70 said, adding that the schools are always on secured perimeter status, so there was no change in procedure as far as kids were concerned.

