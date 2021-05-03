Advertisement

11 injured when restaurant deck collapses in Tennessee

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were...
A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed during a birthday party at a Tennessee restaurant.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and they were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed on Saturday.

Officials say two of the 11 people taken to hospitals were critically injured.

Sondra Teligades suffered a concussion and rib contusions. She told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling.

Authorities say county officials will investigate to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications for vaccinated individuals
Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive
Two motorcycle riders died May 1, 2021 after the bike crashed into a Honda Passport. The two...
2 killed when motorcycle and SUV crash outside Pueblo
Firefighters at a house on Rio Grande near Prospect Street late in the morning on May 2, 2021.
Firefighters contain duplex fire near downtown Colorado Springs
Victim reportedly dies from gunshot wound in Pueblo; police investigating

Latest News

FILE - The Yahoo logo is displayed outside of offices in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Monday,...
Verizon sells internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL for $5B
State Patrol says the man in the green shirt walked away from a crash at Highway 50C and Lynn...
Alleged armed hit-and-run driver captured in Pueblo County
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta
Gray’s portfolio of television stations, including all announced transactions and less...
Gray to acquire Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group in $2.7B transaction
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack