Victim dies from gunshot wound in Pueblo, police investigating

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo police are investing the death of one person early Saturday morning.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. Saturday to the area near Berkley Avenue and West Summit Avenue in Pueblo for an alleged shooting. The victim was reportedly found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.

The victim reportedly died on scene despite medical attention. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Pueblo Police are currently investigating. If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Gravatt at 719-553- 3254 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (7867).

