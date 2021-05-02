Advertisement

Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31

FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at...
FILE - In this Monday, March 22, 2004 file photo, Michael Hernandez listens to his lawyer at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The teenage killer who lured a friend into a bathroom stall at their suburban Miami middle school 17 years ago and cut his throat has died in prison.

Florida Department of Corrections online records show Michael Hernandez died on Thursday. He was 31 and was serving a life sentence.

No cause of death was released, but WFOR-TV said Hernandez was seen on video collapsing. No foul play is suspected.

Hernandez killed his friend Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School.

After Hernandez’s arrest, it was discovered he had become fascinated with serial killers, studying them online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 11 News viewer captured video of a dog appearing to struggle in an open trailer down I-25...
VIDEO: Investigation underway after dog was seen struggling in the back of a trailer on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Stock photo of police lights.
Woman shoots man in the head to defend herself according to Colorado Springs Police
Gannon Stauch's Father Speaks out after divorce
Father of Gannon Stauch speaks out after divorce proceedings finalized Friday morning
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries following an alleged DUI crash in Pueblo...
Woman in hospital after alleged DUI crash Saturday
CPW wildlife officers and La Plata County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene Saturday...
Durango woman reportedly killed during bear attack

Latest News

Firefighters at a house on Rio Grande near Prospect Street late in the morning on May 2, 2021.
Firefighters battling house fire near downtown Colorado Springs
In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader,...
US denies Iranian claim of prisoner deal; UK plays it down
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police
Customers at Springs bar pin down armed suspect until police arrive