Firefighters battling house fire near downtown Colorado Springs

Firefighters at a house on Rio Grande near Prospect Street late in the morning on May 2, 2021.
Firefighters at a house on Rio Grande near Prospect Street late in the morning on May 2, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire just east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The fire department tweeted just after 10:30 Sunday morning that they were on scene.

The fire is at a home in the 700 block of East Rio Grande Street.

“Engine 1 reporting heavy smoke and fire from the front of the home,” CSFD said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article.

