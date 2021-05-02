Firefighters battling house fire near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire just east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The fire department tweeted just after 10:30 Sunday morning that they were on scene.

The fire is at a home in the 700 block of East Rio Grande Street.

“Engine 1 reporting heavy smoke and fire from the front of the home,” CSFD said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article.

