Firefighters battling house fire near downtown Colorado Springs
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire just east of downtown Colorado Springs.
The fire department tweeted just after 10:30 Sunday morning that they were on scene.
The fire is at a home in the 700 block of East Rio Grande Street.
“Engine 1 reporting heavy smoke and fire from the front of the home,” CSFD said.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article.
